The straw outfits worn by the Wren boys in Dingle today are an old symbol of good luck.

Dingle is one area where the Wren’s Day tradition is still strong, with strawboys from four parts of the town coming together for the festivities.

Money is collected for local charities during the parade, which will see the streets come to life with music and colour.





John Street native, Dr Aoife Granville, says the straw rigs are now made weeks ahead, and are a very important part of the event.