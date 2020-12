Kerry Co-driver Paul Nagle is celebrating this afternoon as Hyundai Motorsport have been crowned World Rally Manufacturer Champions.

Paul and Waterford driver Craig Breen competed in 2 rallies for the Korean team in 2020, finishing 2nd in Estonia earlier this year.

The drivers title went the way of Sebastian Ogier, a 7th World title for the Frenchman who becomes the first driver to win a World Championship with 3 different manufacturers