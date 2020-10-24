WRC To Come To Northern Ireland in 2021?

There’s been plenty of talk in recent times about the World Rally Championship coming to Northern Ireland in 2021.

Jason Craig has reported on Autosport.com that ” Senior government and tourism bosses in Northern Ireland are considering “in detail” a fresh business case for moving the UK World Rally Championship round across the Irish Sea in 2021. Having refused to entertain the idea for many months on the grounds it did not represent good value for money in the current climate, the Department for the Economy and Tourism Northern Ireland appear to have softened their approach to the idea of welcoming Rally GB to the province.”