Worrying Time For Horse Racing

Horse Racing Ireland chief executive Brian Kavanagh says he’s “very worried” about the future of some Irish racecourses.
The coronavirus has brought racing to a half in Ireland until at least April 19th and next month’s Punchestown Festival is in major doubt.
Horse Racing Ireland are set to hold a conference call next Wednesday to discuss emergency measures and how to deal with the loss in revenue at tracks.
Racing correspondent Dave Keena talks about the situation horse racing presently finds itself in