A world record attempt will take place this morning in Tralee (Saturday).

Friends of Breastfeeding are hosting the Irish leg of one of the biggest challenges around the world, the Quintessence Breastfeeding Challenge 2018.

The aim of the challenge is to raise awareness around breastfeeding – the Irish rates, despite gradual increase, are some of the lowest in the world.





Registration begins at 10.30 this morning in the Ashe Hotel, Tralee.