World Fiddle Day attracts hundreds to Sliabh Luachra capital

Hundreds of traditional music lovers descended on Scartaglen this weekend for World Fiddle Day.

Yesterday saw the sixth annual celebration of the fiddle festival recognising the traditional music of areas surrounding Scartaglen, Cordal and Castleisland.

The weekend also marked the 50th anniversary of the album, The Star Above the Garter by Denis Murphy and Julia Clifford, commemorated by lectures in each of the Sliabh Luachra musicians’ lifeworks.

The festival welcomed musicians from all over Ireland and the world including Russia and the USA.

Recently appointed Language Planning Officer and Russian native, Victor Bayda, attended the dánscoil where he promoted use of the Irish language and a new app called Labhair Gaeilge Liom.

World Fiddle Day finished off last night with a fiddle recital which held an open invitation to all fiddle players including renowned musicians Dan Jeremiah O Connor and Maurice O Keeffe.