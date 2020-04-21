World Curlew Day – April 21st, 2020

Dr Barry O’Donoghue of the National Parks and Wildlife Service explains what we can do to celebrate World Curlew Day. The sound of the curlew is haunting and evocative but this could be lost forever. There’s been a decline of 97% in the number of curlews in Ireland since the 1980s.

To mark World Curlew Day, artist Don Conroy shows us how we can draw the bird:





Barry runs the Irish Curlew Conservation Programme for the NPWS. Here’s more information about the curlew and Barry’s role in trying to save it: https://soundcloud.com/curlewmedia/barry-odonoghue-irish-curlew-crisis