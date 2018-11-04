World Cup Start For Kerryman

Kerry’s Éanna Durham made his first start of the Amputee World Cup as Ireland beat Columbia 2-0.

Ireland came out of the blocks with a point to prove and managed to control the game well, resigning the Columbians to a few long shots. James Boyle struck for Ireland midway through the first half and that’s how it was at the break.

Ireland took control in the 2nd half, giving the Columbians barely an inch. James Boyle struck again 10 minutes into the half to put daylight between the sides. Columbia tried to rally and managed to get a few dangerous free kicks just outside the Irish box but their big hitters could find no gaps in Ireland’s well drilled defence. This was Ireland’s most confident and composed performance, with the game finishing 2-0.





They play Italy or France next in the 13th place playoff.

