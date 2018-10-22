Works to tackle Tralee water leakage get underway

Works have started on improving the Tralee water supply by tackling the high levels of leakage.

It’s estimated two-thirds of water supplied to the county town is currently lost to leaks.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are currently replacing almost 3km of water mains in Tralee in the Kevin Barry Villas, Mitchels Road, Garryruth, Hawley Park, O’Rahilly’s Villas, Strand Street, and Castle Street areas.





The old, damaged pipes will be replaced with modern, plastic pipes.

Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme will continue in Tralee next year.

A further 2.3km of the cast iron water mains will be upgraded in the James Street, Canal New Road, Upper Castle Street, Walpole’s Lane, Boherbee, Lower Basin View, Rae Street, Caherina Cottages and Caher Anne Road areas.

This work involves replacing old back yard cast iron mains and services, with water mains constructed along the public road.

