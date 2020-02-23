Works start on North Kerry greenway

By
radiokerrynews
-
On the Right Track at Kilmorna, North Kerry….Kerry County Council has begun the design development works on the greenway linking the Kerry-Limerick county bounds at Rathoran to Listowel town. During late 2017 and early 2018 the old railway corridor was cleared of vegetation and overgrowth to allow for an assessment of the route from an environmental, engineering and accessibility perspective. Inspecting the progress were Landowners and Staff from Kerry County Council, Monty Falvey, Abbeydorney, John O’Connor, Shrone Beirne, Michael McErney, Eamon Scanlon, Kerry County Council, Denis Stack, Eoghan O’Brien, Kerry County Council, John Moloney, Sluice Quarter, John Fitzmaurice.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Drainage works have started on the North Kerry greenway.

 

The 10.5km project will run from Listowel to the Limerick county bounds.

 

Kerry County Council says it’s started works on the drainage of the proposed route, and there’s been significant engagement with landowners on agreeing accommodation works.

 

They council adds that a work programme is now being developed, with the aim of having the greenway completed by mid-2021.

 

They were responding to a call for an update from local Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR