Works start on North Kerry greenway

Drainage works have started on the North Kerry greenway.

The 10.5km project will run from Listowel to the Limerick county bounds.

Kerry County Council says it’s started works on the drainage of the proposed route, and there’s been significant engagement with landowners on agreeing accommodation works.

They council adds that a work programme is now being developed, with the aim of having the greenway completed by mid-2021.

They were responding to a call for an update from local Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton.