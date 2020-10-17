Works to replace problematic water mains in Ballymallis to begin on Monday

Kerry County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, are to replace 1.1km of problematic water mains in Ballymallis over the next seven weeks, starting on Monday.

The works will take place off the N72 Killorglin/Killarney road, from the crossroads near Kerry Woollen Mills, Listry, to Ballymallis Cross.

The works are expected to take seven weeks, but areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise disruption.

Local access will be maintained throughout the works, although road users are advised to take alternative routes, and traffic management will be in place.

Irish Water says customers in the area may have disruptions to their supply during these seven weeks, but will receive at least 48 hours’ notice of any planned shut offs.

The works begin this coming Monday, October 19th.