Works to replace old and problematic water mains underway in Castleisland

Works to replace old and problematic water mains in Castleisland is to get underway today.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kerry County Council, are commencing works at College Road in Kilbannivane, Castleisland today.

This will involve the replacement of 850 metres of old problematic cast iron water mains.

Residents in the area recently raised concerns about the quality of their water, which they say has been a brown colour for months.

The old pipes will be replaced with modern, plastic pipes and all services will be connected into the new water main as part of this work.