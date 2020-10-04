Works on problematic Listowel water mains to begin on Monday

Work to replace 850 metres of problematic water mains in Listowel will begin on Monday.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are replacing the mains on Main Street and Bridge Street to ensure a more reliable supply and tackle high levels of leaking.

Old asbestos pipes are being decommissioned and replaced with a new plastic watermains.





The works are expected to be complete by early December; work areas will be limited to short sections to minimise disruption and may involve some short-term water shut offs, which customers will be informed of in advance.