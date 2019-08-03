Works needed to enhance the gateway to Kerry

Work needs to be carried out to enhance the appearance of the gateway to Kerry.

That’s the view of Kerry County Councillors in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD.

Both Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae and Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald highlighted the need for the viewing site at Gleansharoon, in Castleisland to be improved.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says this site offers the first glimpse of Kerry and shows the spectacular views of the county.

He says the area is not in a good state, adding he believes it’s not going to cost a lot to improve – to cut the grass, place benches and bins at the site and for maps to be put up showing the history and highlighting the local amenities.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald says there is an opportunity to use Gleansharoon in a positive way to show visitors that their next stop should be Castleisland and the surrounding areas.

This issue has been previously raised by Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell, who says it is of immense importance as there is a need for tourism in the area.

All councillors agreed the viewing point needed to be improved and utilised.

KCC says the enhancement of the site has been included in a funding application submitted to under the Town and Village Renewal Programme for €100,00.

It is currently awaiting a decision on this application.