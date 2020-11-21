Works to improve surface of Square and Abbey Plaza in Tralee to take place tomorrow

Works to improve the surface of the Square and the Abbey Plaza in Tralee town centre will take place tomorrow.

Car traffic will not be interrupted, but there will be some restrictions and diversions of pedestrians from various points during the day.

The work will be conducted in sections throughout the day, starting with the Square, which Kerry County Council hopes to have completed by noon, before moving on to the Abbey Plaza section.

Kerry County Council has apologised for the short notice, but has engaged with Tralee Chamber since yesterday evening to inform as many as possible.

Chair of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin, explains the reasoning behind the timing of the works.