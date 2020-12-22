Works to improve Killarney National Park parking areas and lay-bys completed at cost of €200,000

Works to improve parking areas and lay-bys at Killarney National Park have been completed.

The works took place at five locations near Killarney National Park on the Killarney to Kenmare road, at a cost €200,000.

The works were funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development under its Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, and were carried out in conjunction with the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Brendan Cronin, says the works have improved parking facilities and access to trails, including Dinis and the Cardiac Steps in Killarney National Park.

Cllr Cronin added this year has taught us the value of the outdoors and projects such as these are more important than ever.