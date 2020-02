Work is continuing to repair the part of the R569 in South Kerry.

On Sunday morning the road, which links Kilgarvan and Kenmare to the main N22 Killarney-Cork road, was undermined due to surface water.

The road remains closed at Loo Bridge and diversions are in place via Moll’s Gap and the Top of Coom.

Kerry County Council is urging motorists to abide by the signed diversion routes.