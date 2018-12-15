Works to commence on a multi-million euro road project in Killorglin

Works will commence this month on a multi-million euro road project in Killorglin.

Kerry County Council has confirmed that a €3.6 million road improvement project is to commence on the Tralee-Killorglin road near Astellas.

The project aims to incorporate the section of the N70 from Kennedys Cross to Bansha.





Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill had compared the section to a third world road and asked the council to give an explanation as to why works hadn’t commenced despite previous promises.

The works are expected to take 6 months to complete.