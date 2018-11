Overnight works are to be carried out on a major road in Killarney this week.

Kerry County Council is resurfacing the Hans Liebherr Road, which connects the Ballydowney and Cleeney roundabouts tomorrow Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

The works will be carried out from 7pm to 7am during which time traffic will be diverted via St Margaret’s Road and Rock Road.





Access to Lidl will be maintained during the works.