Works will begin on a new public toilet in Ballybunion in the next two weeks.

Kerry County Council says a contractor has been appointed for the works.

The 43 square metre facility, which is wheelchair accessible, will replace the existing toilets off Sandhill road.

The building will be 3.6 metres in height and will be cladded with limestone.

The works will also include a new paved concourse and upgraded footpaths to access the beach, which will be funded by central Government.