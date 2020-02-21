Workers in a number of Kerry health services are striking today.

Around 60 SIPTU members, who are drivers and administration staff with SouthDoc in Kerry and Cork, are taking the 24-hour action in a row over the reversal of pay cuts.

Up to 20 staff in both Valentia Hospital and St Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin are also walking off the job.

It’s part of a nationwide strike by Section 39 workers, who work in privately run services that are funded by the HSE.

They say the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has failed to honour a Workplace Relations Commission pay restoration agreement.

The Department of Health says the agreement provided for pay restoration in 50 pilot organisations, that they’re carrying out a costing exercise in relation to others, but say the agreement didn’t guarantee pay restoration.

The Cork Kerry Community Healthcare wing of HSE says it’s in contact with Southdoc and has been assured that every possible effort will be made to avoid or minimise any impact on patients.