Work to upgrade Kenmare Sewerage Scheme expected to begin late next year

Work to upgrade the Kenmare Sewerage Scheme is expected to begin late next year.

The project is expected to cost in the region of €10 million and is due to be fully completed in 2022.

Fine Gael councillor Patrick Connor Scarteen raised the issue at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He called on KCC to ensure the Kenmare Sewerage Scheme is included in the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy document.

He says it is the biggest issue for Kenmare now, adding there are concerns the sewerage scheme is currently full to capacity and is stifling everything.

In response to his motion, the council says the need for investment to expand the Kenmare wastewater Treatment Plant is highlighted in its submission in relation to the Draft Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy (RSES) for the Southern Region.

The council assured Cllr Connor Scarteen that the works would be done, stating it is due to begin late next year and be fully completed in 2022.

The council says it will also investigate any immediate issues with the Kenmare scheme straight away.