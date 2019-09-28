Work to upgrade 16 water treatment plants in Kerry completed

Irish Water has completed essential upgrades to water treatment plants across County Kerry.

16 water treatment plants around the county have been brought up to date and now comply with the required drinking water regulations.

Irish Water, working with Kerry County Council, has completed assessments, upgrades and standardised disinfection systems in water treatment plants across Kerry, as part of its National Disinfection Programme.

The work has resulted in improvements to 16 plants in Kerry, ensuring they now comply with the required drinking water regulations.

Operational upgrades have been completed in water treatment plants, public water supplies and pumping stations at sites including Ballyheigue, Ardfert South, Lyreacrompane, Brosna/Knocknagoshel, Camp, Annascaul, An Baile Mor, An Daingean, Dun Chaoin, Feothanach, Inch, Ceann Tra (Ventry), Coulagh, Breanlee, An Mhín Aird Gualainn and Dromin.

The work in Ceann Trá has led to the removal of this water supply from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.

Irish Water is investing over €65 million as part of this National Programme across the country.