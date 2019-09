The work of seven artists will feature in this year’s Kerry Visual Artists’ Showcase.

This is the fifth annual showcase and it will run from today until October 31st at Government Buildings in New Road, Killarney.

Works from sculptor and photographer Des Fitzgerald, painters Kaye Maahs and James Hayes and artist Julie Lovett will all feature.

The work of Lisa Fingleton, Nicole Tilley and Norman McCloskey will also be part of the event.