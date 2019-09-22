Work to replace Farranfore water mains not included in Irish Water’s Capital Investment Plan 2020 to 2024

Work to replace the water mains in Farranfore, which has burst twice recently, is not included in Irish Water’s National Draft Capital Investment Programme 2020 to 2024.

The pipe runs through the village and is located along the N22 Tralee to Killarney road, which is one of the busiest routes in the county.

It burst twice, in two separate locations during July and August leading to heavy flooding.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy Rae raised the issue at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

He asked if Kerry County Council had sent a request to Irish Water for funding to fully replace the Farranfore water mains.

In response, the council said a request for funding has not been sent.

It said Irish Water is fully aware of the details on this trunk main, the condition and circumstances of which are very prevalent in many other water supply schemes throughout the country.

The council says it may cost in the region of €.5m/km to replace the water main, adding the replacement is not included in Irish Water’s National Draft Capital Investment Programme 2020 to 2024.

Area manager with KCC John Breen told the meeting that the importance of the Farranfore issue along with the need to replace the entire connection from Killarney to Tralee has been raised regularly with Irish Water; he concluded the council will continue to raise the matter.