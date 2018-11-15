Work on Listowel Bypass expected to start in March 2020

Work on the Listowel Bypass is expected to start in March 2020.

Construction is likely to last between 18 and 24 months, according to an update given at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

The N69 Listowel Bypass is to comprise a 5.95km western and northern bypass of Listowel town, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

The site investigation contractor is on site and scheduled to finish by the end of the year, and the archaeological test trenching is also due to be complete by the end of this month.





The council says the note of entry was served on all landowners on the 25th of September, and land acquisition negotiations are ongoing.

Tendering for the main design and build contract will start next year, with construction scheduled to begin in March 2020 and last between 18 and 24 months.