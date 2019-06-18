Work to improve water quality and tackle water leakage underway in Tralee

Work to improve water quality and tackle high levels of leakage in Tralee is underway.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kerry County Council, is removing 700 metres of problematic water mains on Racecourse Road.

The works have commenced, beginning at Clash Road, and are expected to be completed in six weeks.

It is part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme, which will see €500m invested nationally to tackle problematic pipes and leakage.

The old, corroded cast iron pipes are being decommissioned and services are being transferred to a newer watermain.

It will involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

Most of the existing service connections on the public side are lead and these will be replaced.

The new water mains and service connections will reduce instances of bursts and water outages, and will help in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply.

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact and disruption to commuters; traffic management will also be in place for the duration of the works.

Some short-term water shut offs may result due to these works and the project team say customers will be given a minimum of 48-hour notice prior to any interruptions.

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.