Work on €5m cycling infrastructure project in Killarney to begin this summer

Work on a €5 million cycling infrastructure project in Killarney is to begin this summer.

The project will be partly funded by the allocation of €5.6 million for active travel in the county, announced earlier today.

The new infrastructure includes a total of 3.8km of cycle paths on Rock Road, Lewis Road, Park Road, the Gaelscoil Road and Deerpark Road.

The €5m project will go to tender shortly with construction expected to begin in mid to late summer.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Brendan Cronin, described the project as transformative for the town.

The announcement that the works will commence follows the allocation of €5.6 million for active travel projects in Kerry.

The Killarney project will be partly funded by this, as around €1.9 million of the allocation is earmarked for an interconnected network of cycleways in Killarney town.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick O’Connor Scarteen, says the active travel funding will benefit critical leisure and recreational infrastructure projects across Kerry.

While the council’s Chief Executive, Moira Murrell, stated the development of sustainable transport infrastructure remains a key priority for the local authority.

The Kerry branch of the Green Party added it’s delighted that €5.6 million is to be spent on walking and cycling facilities in Kerry.