Work on Castlemaine’s new €6 million wastewater treatment plant to begin within two months

Work on a new €6 million wastewater treatment plant and network improvements in Castlemaine is to begin within two months.

Irish Water is to invest over €6.6 million in the Castlemaine project.

A new pumping station with storm water storage will be built and the works will also replace over 660 metres of sewer.

Regional Infrastructure Lead with Irish Water Joseph Kennedy says benefits will include the capacity for further growth and planning in the area.

Work is due to begin in the next two months, and Mr Kennedy says it is due to be completed by June 2020:

Meanwhile, Irish Water have commenced a programme of Drainage Area Plans which analyses sewer networks in large towns.

Killarney, Tralee, Listowel and Ballylongford are included in the project.

This follows a significant blockage in Killarney last year which led to sewerage from the main public sewer backing up and entering the River Flesk.

The surveying work is underway and Mr Kennedy says this is a long-term project which will take years to complete: