Work on Cahersiveen acquiring Gaeltacht Service Town status to begin soon

It’s been announced that work on Cahersiveen acquiring Gaeltacht Service Town status is to begin soon.

The Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Seán Kyne made the announcement in Ballinskelligs today, where it was also revealed that the possibility of re-establishing an Irish college in the area will be examined.

During the visit, the Minister also revealed that more than €1.7 million is to go towards the implementation of the language planning process across the country this year.

Government Chief While and Minister of State Seán Kyne was in South Kerry today to launch the Report and Action Plan of the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht Interagency Taskforce plan, along with Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Chief Executive, Micheál Ó hÉanaigh.

The plan is aimed at the overall benefit of the region and the Minister announced today that his Department will work with Comhchoiste Gaeltachta Uíbh Ráthaigh to examine the possibilities of re-establishing an Irish college in the area.

The Minister says the preparation of a language plan for Cahersiveen will start shortly, and this will allow the town to acquire the status of a Gaeltacht Service Town under the language planning process.

While at the Skelligs Chocolate Factory, the Minister also announced that his Department is providing Údarás na Gaeltachta and Foras na Gaeilge with more than €1.7 million for the implementation of their national language planning process this year.