Work to begin on Tralee/Fenit Greenway in the autumn

Work is to begin on the Tralee/Fenit Greenway in the autumn, it’s been revealed.

The news was announced by Mayor of Tralee Jim Finucane, who described it as an ‘iconic’ project for Kerry.

The Tralee Fenit Greenway is a railbed conversion of the Fenit branch line, which runs for 14km from the heart of Tralee, to the village and port of Fenit.

A dedicated project management team is currently being put in place by Kerry County Council, and the plan is to begin work on the greenway in the autumn.

It’s estimated to cost in the region of three point nine million Euro; a grant of three million Euro for it was announced last month.

Additional staff are to be designated to work on both this Greenway and the Listowel Greenway, according to Tralee Town Manager Michael Scannell.

Cllr Jim Finucane praised landowner Brian Walsh, whose generosity in donating land for the project played a significant role in allowing it to proceed.

He said the Greenway has huge potential for tourism for the area, with lots of opportunites for new businesses.

The Mayor also said he hopes to hold a Tralee area meeting in Fenit at some stage in the future.