It’s expected that work will begin early next year on new public toilets for Ballybunion.

The current men’s beach toilets were built in the 1950s; plans for the upgrade include a viewing area and telescope on the roof of the building, which will be a tourist feature and will allow the public to view Loop Head.

Local Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley says it’s expected works will start in late February or early March, and he’s hopeful the toilets will be open for the 2019 summer tourist season.