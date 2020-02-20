Eamonn Hickson visits Hana who lives in an apartment in the county. She rents her apartment through the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS). Hana says the property is in breach of tenancy standards and regulations. The authorities, including Kerry County Council, acknowledge there are problems but haven’t taken action.
Jury discharged in trial of former garda accused of possessing child pornography in Tralee
The jury has been discharged in the trial of a former garda accused of possessing child pornography in Tralee.John McHugh of 6 Ard Na...
New Kerry Fianna Fáil TD nominates party leader for Taoiseach
Newly elected Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has nominated her party's leader for Taoiseach.Voting to elect a Taoiseach got underway in the Dáil this...
Michael and Danny Healy Rae celebrate their return to the Dáil
Independent Kerry TDs Michael and Danny Healy Rae celebrated their return to Leinster House today with many of their supporters.The large crowd gathered on...
Why Won’t the Authorities Take Action Against Substandard Housing? – February 20th, 2020
Eamonn Hickson visits Hana who lives in an apartment in the county. She rents her apartment through the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS). Hana says...
IT Tralee Shows Solidarity with Chinese Students – February 20th, 2020
Jerry attended an event at the Institute of Technology Tralee where a number of Chinese nursing students and members of the academic staff held...
SouthDoc Workers Deserve Equal Treament – February 20th, 2020
Marie Butler, sectorial organiser, SIPTU speaks to Jerry ahead of a strike tomorrow that will affect SouthDoc services in Kerry and Cork. Some staff...