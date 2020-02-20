Why Won’t the Authorities Take Action Against Substandard Housing? – February 20th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Eamonn Hickson visits Hana who lives in an apartment in the county. She rents her apartment through the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS). Hana says the property is in breach of tenancy standards and regulations. The authorities, including Kerry County Council, acknowledge there are problems but haven’t taken action.

