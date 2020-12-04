Women’s National Leagues Off

The Basketball Ireland Women’s National League Committee (WNLC) has decided that the 2020/21 Women’s Super League and Women’s Division One league season’s won’t go ahead in their current format. It follows a meeting with Women’s National League clubs on Thursday night. The WNLC say new competition formats are being worked on, as Basketball Ireland targets a resumption by the end of February or St. Patrick’s Day. No decision has been made on the Women’s National Cup.

The WNLC welcomed yesterday’s statement from Basketball Ireland and supports any proposal that could see competitive action resume by the end of February. The WNLC shall wait for the Government’s response to Basketball Ireland’s ‘Return to Play’ proposal, but there is general acceptance among our clubs that national competitions are on hold until communication from Government is received.

Chair of the WNLC, Breda Dick, said: “We would urge the Government to address and back proposals that will be submitted by Basketball Ireland, as a matter of urgency. Once a clearer picture emerges from Government over when a return in play might take place, we shall then decide what competition format we can move forward with. The WNLC understands the difficulties that clubs have faced and we would like to give them clarity as soon as possible.”

Last Saturday the Basketball Ireland Men’s National League Committee (MNCC) cancelled the 2020/21 Men’s Super League and Division One league seasons, however no decision was made on the Men’s National Cup. The MNCC stated their hope that some competition would be possible in February or March.