Women in Kerry seeking abortion after nine weeks to be referred to Cork or Waterford

The South/South West Hospital Group says women in Kerry seeking an abortion after nine weeks will have to travel to Cork or Waterford to access services.

GPs in the county, who have opted to provide the service, will offer medical termination of pregnancy up to nine weeks and will refer to the local maternity unit if there are complications.

The hospital group says referral pathways will exist to Cork University Maternity Hospital and University Hospital Waterford from both University Hospital Kerry and South Tipperary General Hospital.





University Hospital Kerry is providing an information line on 086 787 1449 Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.

A HSE freephone line is available 24 hours a day on 1800 828 010; information can also be found at myoptions.ie