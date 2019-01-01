Women experiencing abuse in urged to contact Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge

Women experiencing abuse in the family home are being urged to contact Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge.

Christmas and the New Year can be a particularly difficult time for women with abusive partners, according to the acting general manager of Adapt, Emma O’Mahony.

She says the service will be on hand during the festive period to ensure help is available for families who need it.





Ms O’Mahony says ensuring the safety of families is the most important thing for Adapt during this holiday period.

She says the pressure to have the perfect Christmas can lead to difficult situations for families in Kerry and is encouraging anyone in an abusive situation to contact the service.