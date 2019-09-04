Women charged with using Killarney apartment as brothel

Two women have been charged with using a Killarney apartment as a brothel.

41-year-old Erika Lakatos and 31-year-old Tomora Tolnai, both of Mount Kenneth Apartments, Dock Road, Limerick, appeared in Killarney District Court this week.

They’re each facing a single charge of being an occupier who knowingly permitted a property to be used as a brothel.

The two accused appeared before Killarney District Court this week.

Sergeant Kieran O’Connell said that the case file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions; it will be a number of weeks before a direction will be returned.

Ms Lakatos and Ms Tolnai are facing a single charge that they knowingly permitted a property in Killarney to be used as a brothel on the 17th May, 2019.

Judge David Waters adjourned the case and ordered the accused women to reappear on the 19th November.