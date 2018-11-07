Woman tells Tralee court she woke up to accused man in her bed

A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker in a Kerry hotel has claimed she woke up to find the accused man in her bed.

The man, who cannot be named by order of presiding Tralee Circuit Court Judge Tom O’Donnell, has pleaded not guilty to the single charge, which is alleged to have taken place on September 23rd 2011.

The woman told the court that she had been invited to a party in the hotel staff quarters on the night in question.





She said it was a very relaxed gathering and she had drunk less than a bottle of beer before she decided to go back to her room between 3 and 3.30 in the morning.

The woman said she was tired so got into bed with her clothes on, she woke later to find the accused man in her bed.

She claimed the man placed his body on her before touching her breasts and genitals under her clothes; she told the court she told the accused to get off her but he had her by the wrist and at one point by her hair.

A number of days later, the woman claimed the accused came to her room; he was very angry and told her no-one would believe her.

The woman made a complaint to hotel management.

Under cross examination, Senior Counsel for the Defence Michael Collins put it to the woman that his client went to her room on the night in question to invite her back to the party but nothing untoward happened.

Mr Collins said his client, who has a family in Poland, confronted the woman to give out to her for spreading lies behind his back; the woman didn’t accept this.

Mr Collins questioned why the woman tried to call another co-worker after the alleged incident rather than calling 999 or hotel security.

The woman said she was in shock and was scared.

The trial continues