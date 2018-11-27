Woman who was sexually assaulted in Kerry hotel says it’s affected every aspect of her life

A woman who was sexually assaulted in a Kerry hotel says it’s affected every aspect of her life.

Her victim impact statement was read at the sentencing hearing of the man convicted of sexually assaulting her on September 23rd 2011.

The man cannot be named for legal reasons.





The victim had been invited to a party in the hotel staff quarters on the night in question and decided to go back to her room between 3 and 3.30 in the morning.

She awoke later to find the accused man in her bed; he placed his body on her before touching her breasts and genitals under her clothes.

The woman, who was in her twenties at the time, made a complaint to hotel management who then reported the matter to Gardai.

The accused’s family and the victim were in Tralee Circuit Court for the sentencing hearing.

In her victim impact statement, the victim said she struggles to sleep, has spent thousands of euro on counselling, and still tries to outrun the memories of the assault.

She added her bathroom mirror in her home is partially covered, as it brings back memories of the assault.

The victim also said she can only sleep at home since the assault, and has avoided holidays with her friends and staying over after nights out.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said he’s aware the case has had a long and tortured history, and he hopes the victim can now leave it all behind.

He adjourned the sentencing hearing until March of next year.