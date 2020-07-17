Woman being questioned in relation to Tralee stabbing

A woman in her late 30s has been arrested by Gardaí following an assault of a man in a house in Tralee yesterday.

Shortly after 12 noon Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of an incident at a house in the Cois Coille area of Tralee where a man in his 60s had sustained what appeared to be a stab wound.

He was removed to hospital for treatment. Gardai say his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A woman in her late 30s was arrested a short time later and taken to Tralee Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene was forensically examined.

It’s understood investigating Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident at this time.

They say investigations are ongoing this morning.