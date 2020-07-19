Woman dies following collision in Killarney

A woman, who was involved in a collision in Killarney on Friday, has died.

A truck and a female pedestrian, were involved in a collision after 8.30am on Friday morning.

The woman, who was aged in her 50s, was taken to Cork University Hospital; she was pronounced dead earlier today.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at the Cleeney Roundabout, Killarney.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital earlier; the driver of the truck was not injured in the collision.

Gardaí are particularly interested in hearing from road users with camera footage.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 66 71160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.