Woman killed in Killarney crash named locally

The woman killed in a crash outside Killarney yesterday has been named locally.

She was Sharon Healy from Kiskeam in North Cork, and was in her 40s.

This crash between two cars happened on the N22 Killarney Tralee road at Brennan’s Glen shortly after 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

She was a passenger in one of the two cars; a man and woman, both in their 70s, who were also in the same car were brought to hospital.

The woman is in a critical condition, while the man’s injuries aren’t thought to be life threatening.

Two women in their early 20s who were in the second car, were brought by air ambulance to hospital, but their injuries aren’t thought to be life threatening.