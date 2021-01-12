Woman killed in crash on Killarney-Tralee road

A woman in her eighties has died following a head-on collision involving two vehicles, and four people, on the main Killarney-Tralee road.

The crash occurred at 4.15pm at Dunrine, near Lawlor’s Cross, around four miles from Killarney.

There were three people in one vehicle while there was one occupant in the other car.

A woman in her eighties, who was a back seat passenger, was killed and it’s understood the others involved in the crash have been injured and taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Killarney gardaí say the road has been closed and will remain so overnight.

Diversions are in place at Killarney and at Lawlor’s Cross.