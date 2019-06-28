Woman killed in Ardfert crash

A woman has been killed in a road traffic collision in Ardfert.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses.
Around 25 past 11 this morning, Gardai and the Emergency Services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision at Farranwilliam, Ardfert.
A woman in her seventies was pronounced dead at the scene after her car hit a wall; she was the only occupant of the car.
The woman’s body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem will take place; the local Coroner has been notified.
Garda forensic collision investigators are currently examining the scene; the road has reopened to traffic.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.