Woman killed in Ardfert crash

A woman has been killed in a road traffic collision in Ardfert.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

Around 25 past 11 this morning, Gardai and the Emergency Services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision at Farranwilliam, Ardfert.

A woman in her seventies was pronounced dead at the scene after her car hit a wall; she was the only occupant of the car.

The woman’s body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem will take place; the local Coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently examining the scene; the road has reopened to traffic.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.