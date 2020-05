A woman has been injured in a workplace accident in Ballybunion.

Radio Kerry understands the incident happened at Ballybunion Golf Course.

Gardaí say they received reports of a workplace accident that occurred at sports property in Ballybunion yesterday.

A woman, aged in her late 30s, who was working on the property received a serious foot injury following an incident involving machinery.

She was taken to Cork University Hospital. The Health and Safety Authority has been notified.