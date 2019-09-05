Woman hospitalised after becoming ill while swimming in Killarney

A woman has been taken to hospital after becoming ill while swimming in a leisure centre in the county.

The 44-year-old became unwell while swimming in the leisure centre in the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney at around 2.30pm.

The ambulance, Killarney first responders, fire fighters and the new community air ambulance attended the scene.

The woman, who lives locally and is a member of the leisure centre, was brought to hospital by the National Ambulance Service.

She’s receiving treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

A spokesperson for the Gleneagle Group says their thoughts and prayers are with the lady and her family.