Woman dies in River Roughty Kayaking incident

A woman who had gotten into difficulty while kayaking near Kilgarvan has died.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident which occurred in the Roughty River.

The woman is understood to be from Cork and in her thirties.





It is believed she got into difficulty around midday and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Her remains were taken to University Hospital Kerry.

The Marine Casualty’s Investigation Unit will conduct an investigation of the incident in conjunction the Gardaí.