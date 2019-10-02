Woman dies following crash near Castleisland

A woman has died following a crash near Castleisland this morning.

At around 8 o’clock, a jeep and car were involved in a collision at Meenleitrim on the Castleisland- Abbeyfeale road.

The road remains closed and gardaí expect it will be a number of hours before it reopens.

The sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the jeep was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

Garda forensic collision investigators have preserved the crash site for examination and the coroner has been notified.

The road’s currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place via Meenleitrim, Headley’s Bridge and Knocknagoshel.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have dash cam footage.

Tralee Garda Station may be contacted on 066 7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.