The woman who died after taking ill at a Killarney swimming pool last week has been named.

She was 44 year old Aneta Sawicka who was originally from Poland. It’s believed that Ms Sawicka had lived in Cork and Kerry for a number of years and worked in the hospitality sector.

Gardai are investigating her sudden death, after she became unwell while swimming at the Gleneagle Hotel, and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.