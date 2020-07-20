Tributes paid to woman who died following Killarney crash

The woman who died following a crash in Killarney has been named locally.

A truck and a female pedestrian, were involved in a collision after 8.30am on Friday morning.

Joanne Downey passed away yesterday after suffering serious injuries in the collision.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Killarney Legion GAA Club says the club is “devastated beyond words to hear of the very sad passing of Joanne”, who they described as a “true lady and Legion legend”.

Joanne Downey of Ash Grove, Ballydribbeen, Killarney, was originally from Knocknagoshel.

She was taken from the scene of Friday’s accident to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries and lost her battle for life yesterday; the driver of the truck was uninjured.

Superintendent Flor Murphy says the Cleeney Roundabout where the incident occurred is a very busy intersection for traffic – for cyclists, pedestrians as well as vehicles.

He says the intersection is busy because it links routes to Killarney, Tralee and Killorglin.

Superintendent Flor Murphy is renewing their appeal for witnesses; they particularly want to hear from motorists who have camera footage.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 66 71160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.